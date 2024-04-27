Signaturefd LLC Has $287,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS CBOE opened at $179.40 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.