Signaturefd LLC Has $296,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NOBL opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.98. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

