Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 499,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 366,094 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

IVZ stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

