Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 153.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WestRock alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Trading Up 0.9 %

WRK opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on WestRock

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.