Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,421,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,311,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,449,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,009,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OBDC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

