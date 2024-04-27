Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in FMC by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FMC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

