Signaturefd LLC Purchases 175 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

