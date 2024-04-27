Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 115,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $33,600,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

