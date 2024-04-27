Signaturefd LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.25. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.