Signaturefd LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WBS stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,095. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.