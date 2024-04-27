Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 525.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,853 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.