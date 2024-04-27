Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.