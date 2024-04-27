Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 126.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

