Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,529,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

