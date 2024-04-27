Signaturefd LLC Sells 230 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

