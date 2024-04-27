Signaturefd LLC Sells 343 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. abrdn plc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.