Signaturefd LLC Sells 345 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,347,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 318,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 172,418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $191.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

