Signaturefd LLC Sells 417 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 430,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,842 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $3,806,220.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,308.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $193,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,147,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $3,806,220.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,308.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,208 shares of company stock valued at $99,652,403. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.26 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.91. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

