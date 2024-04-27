Signaturefd LLC Sells 501 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $60.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

