Signaturefd LLC Sells 61 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $78,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after buying an additional 212,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $50,897,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.67.

WAT stock opened at $311.30 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

