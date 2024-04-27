Signaturefd LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $36,640,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEST stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

