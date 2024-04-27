Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $98.84 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

In other FARO Technologies news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

