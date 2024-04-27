Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.55 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

