SOL Capital Management CO Sells 230 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

