Strs Ohio Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NR opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 2.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.