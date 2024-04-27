Strs Ohio Trims Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 916.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 134,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.