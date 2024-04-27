Strs Ohio Trims Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 916.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 134,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSA. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
