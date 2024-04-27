Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $365,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Century Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Century Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Century Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

