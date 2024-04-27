Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

NYSE SUI opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 329.83%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

