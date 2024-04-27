Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tanger were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tanger alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 33.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 35.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $28.88 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.