Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 38,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

