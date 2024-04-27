Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $464.81

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $464.81 and last traded at $447.07, with a volume of 114642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $419.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.85.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.62 and its 200-day moving average is $414.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $1,053,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

