V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,883 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in V.F. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 1,004,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after buying an additional 856,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $12.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

