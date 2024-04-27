Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.61. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

