WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 39,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.