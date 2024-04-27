Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 29.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,451,000 after purchasing an additional 563,232 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 92.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 337,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $13,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

