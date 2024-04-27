White Wing Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average is $158.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

