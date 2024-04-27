Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

