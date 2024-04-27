Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Holdings Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

WGO stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

