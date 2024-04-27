WP Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $555.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

