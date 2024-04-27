Xponance Inc. Buys 12,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,433,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,453,856,000 after buying an additional 335,219 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,279,955,000 after buying an additional 1,809,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,145,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,159,669,000 after buying an additional 2,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

