Xponance Inc. Buys 2,013 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 158,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:M opened at $18.44 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.