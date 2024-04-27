Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.18. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.