Xponance Inc. Grows Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,064. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

