Xponance Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Five9 by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.