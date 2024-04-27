Xponance Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Five9 by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.
Insider Transactions at Five9
In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.83.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Five9 Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
