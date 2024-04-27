Xponance Inc. Purchases 858 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 159,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

AVTR opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

