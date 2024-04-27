Xponance Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,759 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 985,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,036,000 after acquiring an additional 820,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after acquiring an additional 807,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 661,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 497,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

MTG stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

