Xponance Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,745,000 after buying an additional 135,163 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,503,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

