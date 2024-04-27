Xponance Inc. Sells 152 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.85 and its 200 day moving average is $267.13. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

