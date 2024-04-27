Xponance Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,672 shares of company stock worth $36,612,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

