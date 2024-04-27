Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,208,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,492,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

